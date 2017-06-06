× Should Black Canyon of the Gunnison increase entrance fees?

GUNNISON, Colo. — The National Park Service wants to know what you think about increasing entrance fees at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

The Park Service is considering increasing the fee from $15 per vehicle for a 1-7 day pass to $25.

Individual per person passes for hikers, bikers, etc., would increase from $7 a person to $12.

Annual passes would be increased to $50 from $30.

Campground fees would remain the same.

Entrance fees would not change for people under the age of 16, or holders of American the Beautiful, National Parks and Federal Recreational Annual, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer passes.

Black Canyon keeps 80 percent of the recreation fees collected. Fee revues have provided funding for many projects and staff hires since 2010, according to the Park Service.

“We are committed to keeping the park affordable, but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Superintendent Bruce Noble.

The public comment period is open through July 4.

You can visit the National Park Service planning website to comment or mail them to: Superintendent, Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.