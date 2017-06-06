Route announced for Ride the Rockies Bicycle Tour

DENVER – The 2017 Denver Post Ride the Rockies Bicycle Tour will take place over seven days from Sunday, June 11 to Saturday, June 17.

Two thousand cyclists, chosen through a lottery registration, will be treated to some of Colorado’s most scenic views as they cycle through Alamosa, Pagosa Springs, Durango, Ridgeway, Montrose, Gunnison and Salida.

Starting in Alamosa, cyclists will cover 447 miles and ascend more than 32,000 vertical feet, as they make their way to Salida.

Participants will also cycle through Wolf Creek Pass, Yellowjacket Pass, Southern Ute Reservation, Red Mountain Pass, Blue Mesa Reservoir and Monarch Pass.

New this year, Ride The Rockies has added a “Government Springs Challenge” option to day five.

Instead of taking the regular 32-mile route from Ridgway to Montrose, cyclists may choose a higher elevation route for a stage total of 51 miles.

Ridgway is a new host town this year.

According to the tour director, local hotels, restaurants and retailers in each host community benefit from an estimated $250,000 in economic impact each day of the tour.

The Denver Post Community Foundation also awards a $5,000 grant to a nonprofit organization in each host town.