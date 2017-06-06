No charges filed against driver who crashed into Parker store, killing girl

PARKER, Colo. — The driver who crashed into a store in Parker last month, killing a 12-year-old girl, will not face charges, investigators announced Tuesday.

The decision was made by both the Parker Police Department and the district attorney’s office.

Rylie Guentensberger, 12, died Friday, more than a month after the crash, her family said in an announcement on Facebook.

The car crashed into the RNK Running and Walking store at 13019 S. Parker Road on April 29.

Store owner Jim Browning said the vehicle sped into the parking lot, jumped a median, hit one vehicle, jumped another median and then crashed all the way through the store.

Seven people were injured in the crash.

The Parker Police Department said the driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash.

The accident report has not been finalized and is not available yet, officials said Tuesday.