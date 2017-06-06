Newly discovered planet is hotter than most stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A newly discovered planet is so hot, it's being vaporized by its own star NASA said Tuesday.

KELT-9B has a dayside temperature of more than 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit and NASA said it's hotter than most stars.

The Jupiter-like planet is described in this week's issue of the journal Nature and at a presentation at the American Astronomical Society spring meeting.

An international research team said the planet's blue A-type star, called KELT-9, which is nearly twice as hot as our sun, is possibly unraveling the planet through evaporation because it radiates so much ultraviolet radiation.

The researchers said KELT-9B is tidally locked to its star -- as the moon is to the earth -- so one side of the planet is always facing toward the star, and one side is in perpetual darkness.