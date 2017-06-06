Light Up Your Backyard this Summer with BlissLights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June is Great Outdoors Month, and we have a fun product that's great for those backyard gatherings that run late into the night. BlissLights specializes in creating unique indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures that are ideal for any occasion. They combine the latest holographic technology with simple colors. Their mission is to "bring happiness in the form of light, in more ways than one."

Check out the BlissLights Color Firefly Laser Projector. It has 16 LED colors to create a firefly effect. It can also be used as a multi-color accent light, or you can combine two effects to create a new look. The high tech laser lighting casts thousands of moving light points to cover 2,500 square feet. It has a built in timer and a remote control, and they plug into any standard outlet. They're designed to be energy efficient and weather resistant, and the intensity of the lights never diminish. Find them at BlissLights.com.