How to stop unwanted ‘robocallers’

DENVER -- While many Denver residents don't receive constant automatic recorded calls, or robocalls, from solicitors and bill collectors ... nearly 1.3 million calls actually come from metro area businesses each day, ranking the city ninth in the nation for placed robocalls.

Americans saw a 7 percent decrease in the number of robocalls but the latest research from the National Robocall Index by YouMail Inc. shows calls originating from metro Denver are on the rise.

A whopping 39.5 million robocalls were placed from Denver in one month, most of them for credit card debt collection.

Security experts say no matter who's calling, if you don't recognize a number you need to consider a few things before answering it to protect yourself.

Let robocallers leave a message

The first rule is to let robocallers leave a message first. Krista Ferndelli of the Denver Better Business Bureau said, “This gives the consumer a minute to consider whatever request might be coming through before they respond.”

Beware of recordings asking you to say the word 'yes'

The BBB also said beware of recordings asking you to simply say "yes" or press numbers. “Don't ever press any numbers for the automated voice or respond in any fashion, if it seems strange, hang up.” Scammers could be trying to obtain your consent without you realizing what you’re doing.

Legitimate call?

When it comes to legitimate calls from businesses you are familiar with, experts say the best way to get rid of robocallers is to simply address what the call is about and be done with it.