The Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo will offer exploration of the world of baby and family-oriented goods and services. Over 30 vendors will be on site and include companies like Loopy Gear, Toofeze, Melanie Photography, Moon Baby Doulas, Bright Horizons and Complete Health Chiropractic. New this year, we are also offering an education speaking series with topics on breastfeeding, nutrition, doula care, baby wearing and the benefits of prenatal yoga. There will also be amazing giveaways on site from Pump and Dump, Wubbanub, Bamboobies, Babylonia, The Baby Boy, Boppy, Bazzle Baby Bibs and Logan and Lenora.

Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo Is on June 11 at the Double Tree DTC from 10-4 PM.

Tickets are $10 and if you buy your tickets by Saturday, you get a free gift bag!