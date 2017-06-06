× Denver company looking to hire more veterans

DENVER — For veterans returning home from war, finding a job can be difficult. After all, it’s never really easy re-accustoming yourself to the way things are back home after you’ve been gone for a good period of time.

Fortunately, there are companies like EcoMark Solar. About a year ago, the solar company started a program to hire veterans looking to get back in the workforce.

“As we grow and people are exiting the military there’s an opportunity to bring them folks in and for them to thrive,” said Alex Valdez, the company’s CEO.

Valdez’s sister just retired from the Air Force after serving for 20 years. Hearing her story inspired him to move forward with this program.

“She was telling me how difficult it is to readjust to civilian life after spending an entire career in the military,” he said.

Brandon Kilpka, a marine and employee at EcoMark, knows all too well how difficult that can be. He’s grateful to be working for a company like EcoMark.

“A lot of time when you’re getting out you’re looking for a new place to go… anyplace that can help you… is great,” he said.

If you’re a veteran looking to apply for a job at EcoMark, just head to the jobs posting part of their website by clicking here.