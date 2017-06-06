Colorado’s Best Kids: Bobby G Award Winners Austin Hand and Elleon Dobias

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we had two of Colorado's Best Kids in studio who are winners of the Bobby G Award, a National Award for high school musical theater. Austin Hand won for Outstanding Leading Actor, and Elleon Dobias won for Outstanding Lead Actress. Now, they're getting set for a 10-day trip to NYC!

For more information, and to see the other winners, go to DenverCenter.org.

