Colorado one of the top 5 states where you need to make the most money to send your kids to college

DENVER, Colo. – There’s good news, and then there’s bad news if you’re a Colorado parent saving for your kids to go to college.

The good news, at least you don’t live in Hawaii. The Aloha state tops the list of where parents must make the most money in order to live comfortably and still pay for college.

That’s according to a study by GOBankingRates, which used College Board Data to compare the average price of tuition and fees at a four-year college, with the cost of living in each state … using necessities like groceries, mortgage, and utilities to identify those amounts.

Researchers also factored in amounts parents would spend on splurges and savings.

They then used their findings to create map out what you need to make in every state in order to send your kid to college. Below you’ll see the 10 states where parents need to make the most and the least money to live comfortable and pay for their child’s in-state tuition.

States Where Parents Must Make the Most Money to Live Comfortably and Pay for College

Hawaii : $126,454.40 California : $106,770 .82 Massachusetts : $96,573 .07 Colorado : $91,700.33 Connecticut : $91,140.89

States Where Parents Must Make the Least Money to Live Comfortably and Pay for College

Indiana : $62,091.05 Arkansas : $62,596.15 Ohio : $62,931.10 Missouri : $63,618.01 Kentucky : $64,110.64

If you want to take a closer look at how researchers came up with their findings click here. If you are now trying to figure out how fast you can move to Kentucky, we don’t blame you.