Colorado casinos in need of dealers

DENVER -- Casino dealers. They're cool, calm and collected.

They need to be. You can't mess around with other people's money.

But how did they get there? Who are these people? Where did they learn the skills necessary to become a casino dealer?

Well, a lot of folks started at the Casino Dealers School of Colorado in Denver owned by David Brogan, "We teach anybody from 21 to 70 how to deal blackjack and roulette, craps and poker."

For 25 years Brogan's school has taught over 5,000 dealers the skills they must possess to toss cards in Colorado, "You have to count, you you have to learn basic procedures, how the games are being played, anticipate what the players are going to do," Brogan said.

Like any job, not everyone is cut out to cut those cards. "You got to be friendly, outgoing, effervescent. Not intimidated by people."

Tiffany Frank from Monument thinks she might have what it takes. She's been a teacher for 18 years. "I'm looking for a job that's fun. That I don't have to take home the stress every night of worrying about the kids and lesson planning," she said.

For Dave Brogan, he says he's been a lucky guy choosing the career path of a dealer, now teacher, "I knew that when I went out to Las Vegas for the first time, I wanted to do this and I never looked back."

Luck be a lady tonight.