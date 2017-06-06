× Buy Elitch Gardens tickets from special website to support North High School

DENVER — This summer, families in the North High School neighborhood can enjoy a day at Elitch Gardens and help raise money for the landmark school at the same time.

Elitch Gardens donated approximately $600,000 in tickets for the school to sell as a fundraiser.

North High School supporters can visit elitchgardens.com/northhighschool to purchase tickets for $39.99 and all proceeds from each sale will go to the school.

To be eligible, residents must live in the zip codes 80202, 80204, 80211, 80212 or 80221.

“The new ticket program is part of a multi-year strategic partnership that also provides North High students access to employment and internship opportunities at Elitch’s to further their career prospects,” officials said in a statement released Tuesday.

“We’re urging families throughout the North High neighborhood to buy their Elitch Gardens tickets online at this dedicated website and support North High School,” Scott Wolf, North High School principal, stated. “Families get a great day at Elitch Gardens, while all of us in the North High community of students, parents, alumni and educators will see long-overdue improvements to our landmark high school.”