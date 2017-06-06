Buffalo Wild Wings CEO: Millennials are killing chain restaurants

NEW YORK — Millennials get a lot of flack, and now that generation is blamed for the downfall of big chain casual restaurants.

Several nationwide brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, and TGI Fridays have experienced slumps in sales and have struggled to attract customers. They have been forced to close some restaurants as a result, in some cases.

The CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings released a letter to shareholders recently, blaming lost revenue on the smartphone generation. Sally J. Smith says millennials are cooking at home and ordering delivery more than previous generations.

“Millennial consumers are more attracted than their elders to cooking at home, ordering delivery from restaurants, and eating quickly, in fast-casual or quick-serve restaurants,” Smith wrote.

Fast-casual dining, like Chipotle and Panera Bread, have seen their sales increase over the last few years because of their convenience and lower prices.

The restaurants are also facing added competition from grocery stores who have added things like pick-up and delivery. Meal-delivery subscription services, such as Blue Apron and HelloFresh, have also grown in popularity.