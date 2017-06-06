Broncos sign 6-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient to one-day contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos helped a young man’s dreams come true on Tuesday. The team signed a 6-year-old boy to a one-day contract to grant his Make-A-Wish.
Bryce visited the UCHealth Training Center for his Make-A-Wish, which included “Playing football with the team on the ‘real field.'”
Bryce and his family got to tour Broncos headquarters and take a family photo in the team room. Bryce even got to go on the Broncos practice field where he met several players – and got to play ball with Von Miller and Derek Wolfe.
After playing football on the field, Bryce and his family had lunch with Miller where he also met Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
Based on the photos, it’s safe to say Bryce and his family had a great day.