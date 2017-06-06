Broncos sign 6-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient to one-day contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos helped a young man’s dreams come true on Tuesday. The team signed a 6-year-old boy to a one-day contract to grant his Make-A-Wish.

Welcome to the team, Bryce. It's your @MakeAWish, but it's our honor. pic.twitter.com/powyXYES4B — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2017

Bryce visited the UCHealth Training Center for his Make-A-Wish, which included “Playing football with the team on the ‘real field.'”

Bryce's Perfect @MakeAWish: "Playing football with the team on the 'real field.'" pic.twitter.com/JXrlhH1HwM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2017

Bryce and his family got to tour Broncos headquarters and take a family photo in the team room. Bryce even got to go on the Broncos practice field where he met several players – and got to play ball with Von Miller and Derek Wolfe.

✅ Sign a @Broncos contract.

✅ Family photo in the #Broncos Team Room. Bryce's @WishColorado visit is off to a great start 👌#BeAChampion pic.twitter.com/LScrG5nVmX — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) June 6, 2017

After playing football on the field, Bryce and his family had lunch with Miller where he also met Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

.@VonMiller brought a few friends to lunch with Bryce and his family. pic.twitter.com/QiixvSpTnM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2017

Based on the photos, it’s safe to say Bryce and his family had a great day.