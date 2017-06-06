× Broncos players to meet with USA men’s soccer team

DENVER — Super Bowl champion footballers will meet World Cup-qualifying footballers in Denver on Wednesday.

The Denver Broncos have announced that players will attend the US men’s national soccer team practice at 3:30 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Players from both teams will meet and greet and exchange jerseys.

The USMNT will have an open period of practice at 4:00 p.m. They host Trinidad & Tobago at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, June 8, for a World Cup qualifying match. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m.