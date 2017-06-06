Amazon to begin offering Prime discount to those on government assistance

NEW YORK – Amazon will begin offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance, the company announced Tuesday.

That means that customers who get benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will pay $5.99 per month for Amazon Prime. Customers will need a valid EBT card to qualify.

The typical Prime membership costs $99 a year, or $10.99 a month. Benefits of Prime include free shipping and streaming of music, movies, and TV shows.

The new option is said to help Amazon compete with Walmart, who has the second-biggest share of online sales behind Amazon.

“We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime,” Greg Greeley, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.