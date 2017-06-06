8 Colorado Springs-area Denny’s abruptly shut down after franchise owner didn’t pay taxes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Eight Colorado Springs-area Denny’s abruptly shut down on Monday night after the owner refused to pay taxes, employees told KRDO.

The impacted restaurants are in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Pueblo, Woodland Park.

The move left several people unexpectedly unemployed.

“When I got the call from my manager, she was crying. She was very upset…saying that we were closing down for good due to the franchise owner failing to pay the taxes,” former Denny’s employee Victoria Mullen told KRDO.

The owner, Abe Inami, has reportedly left the state.

“He booked for California first thing yesterday morning,” former Denny’s chef Brandon Williams told KRDO.

According to KRDO, the locations that shut down at 10 p.m. on Monday include:

Colorado Springs

1450 Harrison Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

315 W Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

302 Academy Blvd N, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

8125 Academy Blvd N, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Fountain

6715 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, CO 80817

Pueblo

3600 N Frwy, Pueblo, CO 81003

Woodland Park

100 Morning Sun Dr, Woodland Park, CO 80863