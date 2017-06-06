Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 Denver Heart & Stroke Walk is the Saturday at Mile High Stadium.

Check in is at 9am for the 5K or 1-Mile Walk. The 5K starts at 10am. Heart Fest is from 8am - 12pm.

Channel 2 is excited to be a part of the Heart Walk this year. Ernie Bjorkman and Sam Boik will be emceeing the event.

Help the American Heart Association in their mission to fight heart disease and stroke by registering for this year’s Heart Walk. There is a $50 registration fee for the yoga on the field, 5k run, or spinning class. The 5k walk is free! Participants are eligible for a Heart Walk t-shirt once they have raised a minimum of $100.