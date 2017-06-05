× YogAdoptables combines yoga with adoptable cats from Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER — The “Goat Yoga” craze swept Boulder as an unheard of twist on exercise but now yoga with the added relaxation benefit of gentle animals is gaining steam.

This month, you can partake in a charitable and furry form of yoga hosted by the Denver Animal Shelter.

The shelter is hosting “YogAdoptables,” a class that is taught by a certified yoga instructor but free-roaming, adoptable cats are the real stars.

The classes costs $10.00 and the profit will be donated to the shelter. Classes are offered each Wednesday in June at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees need to bring their own mat for the class.