Washington Park to undergo safety renovations

DENVER — Washington Park will get a face lift this summer as modifications are made to the internal road that loops the park.

According to Denver Parks and Recreation, the goal of the construction is to address major congestion points, parking access, and unsafe areas near entrances and parking lots where cyclists, pedestrians and cars merge.

Additionally, the work will create better separation between slower runners and walkers and faster cyclists who all use the same road.

Construction time is expected to be quick and is slated to begin June 19, weather permitting. According to officials, work will take about four weeks.

The park will remain open to the public as will the parking lots inside of the park.

Prior to construction, parallel parking along the Washington Park Loop Road will be removed to improve safety and widen lanes.

The work is a part of the 2015 Washington Park Loop Safety Plan and the 2011 Washington Park Master Plan.