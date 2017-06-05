Wanted felon in custody after allegedly crashing into deputy’s vehicle

FRANKTOWN, Colo. – Police say the fugitive who allegedly crashed into a deputy’s vehicle near and ran from the wreck has been taken into custody.
It happened Sunday afternoon in the 8000 block of Lost Lake Drive in Franktown, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
A deputy attempted to pull over a man with warrants, but the suspect sideswiped the vehicle with his truck, investigators said.
The suspect’s truck rolled over and he got out and ran off on foot. Investigators said he wasn’t wearing any shoes.
No officers were injured in the crash.
Investigators set up a perimeter and brought in a helicopter to help search the area.
On Monday morning, investigators said the suspect had been taken into custody — with help from the Parker Police Department.
“Thank you all for your assistance & calling in tips!” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.
The suspect’s name has not been released.