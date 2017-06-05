Man barricaded in Evergreen mobile home, SWAT team called

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A situation warranting a SWAT team presence is unfolding at a mobile home park in Evergreen Monday afternoon.

At about 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office went to the home at 10 9th Ave. to serve an eviction notice. The tenant has warrants out for his arrest.

The man, who is believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside of the home and refused to come outside.

No shots have been fired and officials are communicating with the man via loudspeaker.

Roads surrounding the mobile home park are open in both directions.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.