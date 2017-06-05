× ‘One Love Manchester’ concert raises $12 million for terror attack victims

MANCHESTER, England — The One Love Manchester concert was an enormous hit on several levels, and that includes financially.

Sources involved in organizing the concert tell TMZ, the count right now is $12 million, but they expect it to go higher … millions higher.

As one source put it, “When it’s all counted it should be enough to take care of the victims and their families.”

Photos: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

The “One Love Manchester” concert took place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where a bombing killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert.

The event was set up to raise money for those affected by the bombing. You can still donate here: onelovemanchester.com

Grande was joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams.

The concert drew 55,000 people, despite a warning from the UK government that another attack was likely.