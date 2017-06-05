NYPD officer in critical condition after being dragged by stolen car

A New York Police Department officer is in critical condition after being dragged by a driver in a stolen car late Saturday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in Brooklyn just before midnight but determined the sounds were really fireworks.

Officer Dalsh Veve went to question people inside a black Honda sedan but the driver sped off, hitting the officer and dragging him down Tilden Avenue, PIX11 reported. Officer Veve fired two shots as he was dragged by the car for two and a half blocks.

The driver crashed and the people inside abandoned the car.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face later walked into the hospital. Investigators believe he was in the stolen car was likely shot by Officer Veve. The teen has been named as a suspect in the case and is in serious condition.

Three other suspects were taken into custody, PIX11 reported.

Police said they were interviewing several other people of interest Sunday morning.

Veve is a nine-year veteran of the NYPD and the father of a 2-year-old girl.