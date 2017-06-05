Man becomes first to climb 3,000 foot granite wall without rope

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Cali. — The 3,000-foot granite wall known as El Capitan was conquered Saturday by 31-year-old Alex Honnold.

While many have accomplished that feat, none before Honnold have done the climb without a rope or any safety gear.

Called the “greatest feat of pure rock climbing in the history of the sport” by National Geographic, Honnold scaled the wall in 3 hours and 56 minutes, apparently never slowing along the way.

Known as “free soloing,” he powered through with oats, flax, chia seeds, and blueberries to fuel his climb.

Honold trained for the feat for a year at locations across the world, including China, Europe, and Morocco.

Tommy Caldwell, made his own history in 2015 with his ascent of the Dawn Wall, El Capitan’s most difficult climb.

According to an interview with National Geographic, Caldwell called Honnold’s accomplishment “the ‘moon landing’ of free soloing.”

Honnold admits he’s well aware of the danger that accompanies free soloing but he doesn’t let the fear stand in the way of his love of climbing. “It’s only hindering my performance, so I just set it aside and leave it be.”