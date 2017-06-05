Latest wildfire outlook for June and July

COLORADO – The latest wildfire outlook issued June 1 offers good news for most of Colorado thanks to heavy Spring precipitation.

Take a look at the two forecast graphics produced by the National Predictive Services Unit of the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The June outlook for Colorado calls for a below normal potential of a large wildfire (green shading) for a large geographic area. By July, the below normal potential area (green shading) is trimmed back and more of Colorado is covered by a normal risk. At no time in June or July does NIFC call for an above average potential for a large wildfire in Colorado.