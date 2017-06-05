× Inmate found dead at Jefferson County Detention Center with ligature around his neck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff’s deputies found inmate Mark Witkowski unresponsive in his cell at the Jefferson County Detention Center at 7 a.m. on May 31.

He had a ligature around his neck.

Deputies administered CPR until medical staff arrived and transported Witkowski to St. Anthony’s Hospital. He died at the hospital on June 4.

The Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are now investigating his death.

Witkowski was booked into the detention center on May 29, on domestic violence charges and violation of a protection order.