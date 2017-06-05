Illinois man jumps into moving vehicle to save driver’s life

DIXON, Ill. – An Illinois man risked his life to save a stranger’s and it was all caught on police dash cam.

The video from the Dixon Police Department shows a car moving slowly, running a red light, and heading into oncoming traffic.

That’s when Randy Tompkins quickly jumped out of his truck and dove into the passenger window to stop the car from moving.

The driver of the car was having a seizure.

(2/2) Dash cam video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/KpS1RDaZ88 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2017

“Wow I just saved this guy’s life in the blue car I jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said they saw me jump in his window like dukes of Hazzard it was crazy,” Tompkins wrote on Facebook.

“I saw him coming at me so I backed up real fast to the side and jumped out and jumped in his car to stop it wow my adrenaline is still going.”

Critics questioned why the police behind the car didn’t do anything to help the driver.

“Yes, because in the 10 seconds we were behind the car we could see with our x-ray vision the driver was seizing and let him keep driving,” Dixon police tweeted in response.