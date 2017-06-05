This next craze is for all those superhero travelers. Hilton has just launched new fitness rooms that have a mini gym inside the hotel room. They're called Five Feet to Fitness, and include a fitness kiosk, a touchscreen display with workout routines, and all kinds of fitness tools. A guest could do yoga in the morning, then come back from a stressful day to a bike ride. The fitness rooms are available in San Francisco, and are coming soon to Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, New York and San Diego.
Hilton Launches New Fitness Rooms
