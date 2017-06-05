Harvard rescinds admissions offers to 10 students over ‘obscene’ Facebook posts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — At least 10 students who were accepted to Harvard College had their admissions offers rescinded over obscene memes and offensive comments they posted in a private Facebook group, the school newspaper reported.

According to the Harvard Crimson, at least 10 prospective members of the Class of 2021 traded “sexually explicit memes and messages that sometimes targeted minority groups.”

The messaging group was, at one point, called “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens,” the paper reported.

“In the group, students sent each other memes and other images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children,” the Crimson reported. “Some of the messages joked that abusing children was sexually arousing, while others had punchlines directed at specific ethnic or racial groups. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child ‘piñata time.'”

In her Commencement address, University President Drew G. Faust advocated for free speech.

“We must remember that limiting some speech opens the dangerous possibility that the speech that is ultimately censored may be our own,” the Crimson quoted Faust as saying. “If some words are to be treated as equivalent to physical violence and silenced or even prosecuted, who is to decide which words?”

“We need to hear those hateful ideas so our society is fully equipped to oppose and defeat them,” Faust stated.

However, according to the Crimson, the description for the official Facebook group for the Class of 2021, warns members their admissions offers can be rescinded “if an admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character.”