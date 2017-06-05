Great Grilling Gadgets for Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your Dad loves to fire up the grill and soak up some sun, we have some unique grilling gadgets to get him for Father's Day. They will definitely make that next backyard barbecue unforgettable:

Camerons Barbecue Skewer Rack lets you evenly grill your favorite meats, vegetables and seafood on skewers. It comes with four easy-to-load skewers and a detachable handle.

Camerons Barbecue Wok allows you to grill healthy meat, vegetables, seafood, and stir-fry. The high walls keep food inside the basket, and the wooden handles allow you to safely place and remove the wok from the grill. Ingredients slide right off when you're ready to serve with a 100% non-stick grilling surface.

Camerons Himalayan Salt Grilling Slabs season food while you cool. You place it right on the grill, with meat on top of it.

Camerons Grilling Planks infuse smoke flavor into beef, chicken, pork, turkey and fish. Moisture from the plank keeps food juicy and flavorful.

The Steak Stone Family Serving Set cooks meat, fish and vegetables right at the dinner table. It features an extra large basalt steak stone that you heat in the oven and then place on the stainless steel tray to cook your food on.

Camerons Stovetop Smoker brings smoke cooking into the kitchen. It's a healthy way to infuse flavor without the use of fats, salts, oils or added calories. It retains moisture and natural cooking flavors so food doesn't dry out.

You can pick up all these great grilling products at CameronsProducts.com.