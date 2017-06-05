× Garth Brooks, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm to play in Denver in August

DENVER — Country music fans will have a chance to see some of the biggest names in the business at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre this summer.

Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and Caribou Ranch will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug.13 at 7 p.m.

“The Rocky Mountain Way” celebration will include performances by Garth Brooks, Amy Grant & Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Randy Owen of Alabama, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Richie Furay, Michael Martin Murphey, as well as additional surprise guests, organizers stated.

Joe Walsh & Barnstorm will also reunite for a special performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at AXS.com beginning at 10 a.m.