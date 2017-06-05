× Fort Carson Veterinary Center hosts teddy bear clinic

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson Veterinary Center is hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic this week.

The clinic allows military children to bring by their worn and damaged stuffed animals in for repair.

In addition to helping the kids repair their favorite stuffed animal, the vet technicians are also using this event as a training opportunity to improve suturing skills, and prepare for emergency trauma situations during daily work and while deployed overseas.

The event is only open to children of DoD identification cardholders.

Families can drop off the stuffed animals Tuesday and Wednesday and start picking them back up Thursday and Friday.

The vets plan to “heal” about 150 stuffed animals each day.