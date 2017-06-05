Enjoy Your Wine Without Worrying About Broken Glass

June is Great Outdoors Month, and we live in a great state to celebrate it! There are a lot of products designed to help you have more fun outdoors, and today we're showing off the Bendiware Silicone Wine Glasses. You can use them for vino or other cool concoctions at your next backyard bash or camping excursion. They let you sip away in the sunshine without worrying about breaking glass. They're ultra bending and lightweight, and are foldable for easy storage. Get them at Bendiware.com for just $24.95 for a pack of four.
