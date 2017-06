× Elderly Wheat Ridge woman missing

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have issued an alert asking for the public’s help tracking down an elderly woman who went missing Monday.

The name of the 87-year-old woman has not been released.

She was last seen at 7850 W. 44th Ave.

She has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a striped white, orange and brown shirt along with blue capri pants.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911.