Dog attacked by 3 other dogs near southwest Denver park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A southwest Denver dog owner says that three other dogs attacked her dog while walking from a park over the weekend.

Cherie Lubben says she, her 3-1/2-year-old son and her dog, Maddrox, were walking home when Maddrox got too close to a nearby fence that borders the park.

The three dogs in the other yard pushed between the fence bars and grabbed the 12-year-old Rottweiler-German Sheppard mix.

"I come around the corner and the dog had him by his face," Lubben said. "And then that dog dragged him into the fence pulled him thru the fence and another dog came and latched onto them, too."

The family was fighting to save their dog.

"I was like pulling on his leash, I can't believe his head fit thru the fence - I can't believe something like that could happen," Lubben said.

Maddox had to undergo five hours of surgery following the attack, but was able to go home after staying overnight for observation.

The only time Lubben has made contact with the other dogs' owner was during the confrontation.

"He was just wacking one of the dogs and the other owner just stood there, and we had to pull my dog back thru the fence," Lubben said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Maddrox's vet bills.

Denver Animal Control says that the incident is being investigated. Animal Control says the owner of the house had been cited once before for owning a dog that attacked a Chihuahua in October 2016.

Animal Control adds that the owner will be served a summons.