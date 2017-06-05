Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Despicable Me 3

A lot of people are getting excited for "Despicable Me 3." In this new adventure, Gru meets his long-lost charming and more successful twin brother Dru. They team up for one more criminal heist. The new movie hits theaters June 30. A pair of Minions came to visit Colorado's Best.