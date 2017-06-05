Denver police officer helps man on crutches safely cross the street

DENVER — A Denver police officer was spotted helping a man on crutches safely cross the street on Friday.

Officer Jordon Schultz noticed the man on crutches crossing the street at the intersection of South University Boulevard and Evans Avenue, near the DU campus.

Officer Schultz got out of his vehicle and helped the man, making sure he got to the other side safety.

The kind gesture was captured on video by Peter Taylor on Twitter and shared by the Denver Police Department on Facebook. The video shows the officer making sure traffic stayed stopped for the man, even after the light turned green.

Schultz is an officer in district 3, according to the police department.