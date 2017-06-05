Daybreak Delights: Strawberry Rhubarb Galette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Strawberry Rhubarb Galette.

What you Need (Makes 2)

2 Pie Crusts, either scratch-made, or store bought

1 lb Strawberries (green tops removed & halved or quartered depending on the size)

1/2 pound Rhubarb (washed well and Diced into 1/4 inch pieces)

1 cup Sugar

1 Tablespoon Corn Starch

zest of 1 orange, plus juice from 1/4 orange

1 egg- whipped

Course Sanding Sugar

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a large bowl combine prepared Strawberries, Rhubarb, Sugar, Cornstarch, and Orange juice and zest. stir to combine. allow to sit for 5-10 minutes until the natural juices begin to form in the fruit/rhubarb mixture

Roll out pie crust to a 10-inch round

Spoon mixture into the center of the pie crust pastry, and fold the edge up over itself.

Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash on the exposed edge of the pie crust, and sprinkle with sanding sugar.

Bake on a baking sheet lined with parchment, for 1 hour.

Helpful hint: if the outside of the pie crust/galette pastry is getting too dark brown, before the end of the bake, simply tent the galette with foil, to cover.

Remove from oven when it’s golden brown and the inner juices have thickened. Allow to cool.

When ready to serve slice into wedges and serve with vanilla bean ice cream if desired. Enjoy!