Dad overdoses on heroin to teach addict son a lesson

NEW YORK – A father in New York was so angry that his son was a heroin addict that he shot it up himself and almost died of an overdose.

It was all to prove a point to his son.

“I told him if you’re not going to stop, I will do the same as you do,” Sergey Gnatovskiy told the New York Post. “I [tried] to send him to rehab. He promised me he was going to go, and I found it again.”

His son, Maykl, said that seeing his father almost die and having to use CPR and Narcan nasal spray to save his life, it has encouraged him to go rehab.

“After seeing this, I definitely want to go. I’ve been doing this since I was 15. I’m 23 now, I can’t keep doing this,” Maykl told the New York Post after finding his dad passed out on the living room floor last Wednesday.

45-year-old Sergey Gnatovskiy says that he doesn’t remember much of the ordeal, but said that he was willing to risk it all to save his son’s life.

“If I lose you — I don’t know. Look what you made me do yesterday? I’ll give you my home, my car, my heart. I don’t want to lose you,”