Colorado’s Best Kid: Equestrian Show Jumping Star Kelli Cruciotti

She's an emerging star in the world of equestrian show jumping, and she's only 19 years old! Kelli Cruciotti is one of the youngest competitors to win some of the most prestigious awards and classes in the world, and now she's got her sights set on Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics! She's one of Colorado's Best Kids, and she joined us this morning to tell us all about her favorite sport.

