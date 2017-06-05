× CDOT may be calling you to discuss transportation projects, issues

DENVER — Starting tonight, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting six telephone town halls, during which the public can ask questions and give input on a variety of transportation issues.

Between today and June 13, residents in all 64 counties will be called at random through an automated system and invited to take part in a regional town hall to discuss the state’s transportation needs, important projects or initiatives and funding. Those who choose to join in, can listen and also express thoughts to their transportation commissioner and other CDOT personnel.

The calls will reach out to approximately 350,000 people in Colorado. After answering the phone, the call will automatically connect to the meeting. Anyone who does not receive a call but wants to participate can also dial in, toll-free at 1-877-229-8493, PIN 112034.

The telephone town halls are scheduled as follows: