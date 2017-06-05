Bear breaks into Vail apartment and plays the piano

VAIL, Colo. — A woman in Vail was surprised to discover a burly burglar had gone through her home while she was out.

It happened in the 4000 block of Meadow Drive on May 31, according to the Vail Police Department.

The officer who went to check it out found some minor damage in the unit and noted that food had been taken been taken from the freezer. The officer suspected a bear had climbed in through an open window in the kitchen.

Later, the woman checked her security cameras, which captured the unusual break-in on video.

You can see the black bear wander around the apartment and, at one point, bang out a few notes on the piano.

“The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly,” the police department said in a statement.

A resource for bear interactions and videos on how to bear proof your home can be found on a web page maintained by Colorado Parks and Wildlife here.