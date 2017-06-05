98-year-old man turns $1,000 in stock into $2 million, donates it all to wildlife

CHICAGO – A Chicago man who bought $1,000 in Walgreens stock over 70 years ago grew the money into millions, and has now donated to create a wildlife sanctuary.

Russ Gremel, 98, has no wife or children and he has lived in the same house for 95 years, so he donated it to the Illinois Audubon Society, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The society used the money to establish a nearly 400-acre wildlife sanctuary.

The new Gremel Wildlife Sanctuary will open next month near Dixon, Ill.

Gremel didn’t want to wait until he died to donate the money because he wanted to experience it.

“Why not give it to them now, when I have the pleasure and enjoyment of seeing it,” Gremel told the Chicago Tribune.

The nature preserve will be home to over 200 species of birds and 400 species of plants.

“You have to do some good in this world,” Gremel said. “That’s what money is for.”