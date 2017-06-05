2 people found dead inside southwest Denver home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a home in southwest Denver on Monday morning.

Police were called to the home at 3575 W. Union Ave., near South Lowell Boulevard, around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Denver Coroner’s Office removed the bodies of a man and woman about 4 p.m.

A young man made a devastating discovery on Monday morning. Neighbors say he came out of the home beating a trash can, yelling and throwing a water bottle.

Neighbors said that the man who discovered the bodies is watching the home for his cousin, who is out of town. The bodies are believed to be a young woman—apparently his girlfriend--and that of another man on the floor inside the home.

He apparently was so overcome with grief he had trouble standing. One long-time neighbor reached out to help.

“I just went over to comfort my neighbor,” said the neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

“Crying," the neighbor said of the man's actions. "He was upset because he wanted to go in the house and he couldn’t. So evidently something happened really bad."

Three women showed up late this afternoon to pick up their shoes that police had to bring out from the home.

We don’t know what their connection is to the victims.

All police say it's a death investigation.

They told neighbors they have nothing to worry about, that no one is in danger.

And they told us—they’ll alert us as soon as they find out if the deaths are suspicious.