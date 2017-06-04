× Woman arrested after 2-year-old boy shot by 3-year-old sibling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman in Colorado Springs is facing felony child abuse charges after a 2-year-old boy was shot by his 3-year-old sibling.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive, near North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, at about 1:45 p.m on Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with an “apparent accidental gunshot wound,” police said. His condition is critical, but stable.

Monica Abeyta, 30, was arrested for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, police said.

Investigators did not explain Abeyta’s relationship to the children involved.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Special Victims Section, Crimes Against Children’s Unit, is actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.