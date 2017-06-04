Watch live: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

MANCHESTER, England — More than 130,000 people are expected in Manchester for a benefit concert as well as a soccer match on Sunday.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where a bombing killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert.

Grande will be joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Usher.

“One Love Manchester” aims to raise money for those affected by the bombing. Donate here: onelovemanchester.com

Some fans questioned whether Sunday’s show would go on after three men drove a van into a crowd on a London bridge Saturday night before leaping out and stabbing numerous people in nearby bars and restaurants. Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose,” said Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, in a statement early Sunday. “We must not be afraid…”