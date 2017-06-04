× Wanted felon arrested after police chase and standoff in Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested on eight warrants and is now facing nine additional charges after a police chase and standoff in Loveland Saturday night.

A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a stolen vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. and was able to identify the driver as 29-year-old Corey McDougall.

McDougall had failed to appear to face charges including drug possession, violation of a protection order, forgery and burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy tried to pull McDougall over near 14th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Loveland but McDougall failed to stop,the sheriff’s office stated.

The deputy chased the vehicle to 6th Street and Madison Avenue, where McDougall got out of the vehicle and went into an abandoned house, officials said. A perimeter was established around the home.

“Despite multiple commands to surrender, McDougall barricaded himself in the residence and refused attempts of contact,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies, Loveland Police Department SWAT team members and K-9 units entered the home and took McDougall into custody.

McDougall now faces multiple charges related to Saturday’s incident, including:

Vehicular Eluding

Reckless Endangerment

Burglary

Refusal to Leave the Premises upon Request of a Peace Officer

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Felony Theft

Violation of Bail Bond Conditions