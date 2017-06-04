Travelers arrive from London, day after deadly attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Travelers from London arrived to Denver one day after the deadly London attack, and for some, their trip was marked by two different terrorism events.

On Saturday, three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge. Then, they got out of the van and started stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants near Borough Market. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lucy Tomkiewicz was in that same area, just one day before.

"We were there the day before, like the whole day, at the same time, so that was weird," said Tomkiewicz. "It was freaky, didn’t sleep last night."

This attack come less than two weeks since a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The Robbins landed in England the day of the Manchester Arena bombing and left London one day after the London Bridge attack.

"A lot of police presence," said Shelley Robbins.

"It’s not new anymore. It’ sad to say we’re becoming immune to it," said Jim Robbins.

Shelley Robbins spoke about the atmosphere in the city following the attack.

"It’s really hard to explain because they are very upset for what’s happening. They feel for everyone who has been injured. They feel great about the police and how they responded," said Shelley Robbins.

Carole Turner-Record and her husband were traveling back to their home in London from DIA Sunday. Her daughter was in London during the attack, but was relieved to know she was OK.

"She texted us to say, 'Mom, I wasn’t there. I am home, I’m safe," said Turner-Record.

While the news was sad, she said the terrorism did not make her fearful to go home.

"I’m not afraid to go back," said Turner-Record. "You just carry on. But I think I am a bit leery of being in a big crowd anywhere."

The Robbins plan to travel to London again, and they say people who stay away, are only letting the terrorists win.

"Terrorists aren’t going to stop us from visiting," said Shelley Robbins.