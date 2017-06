THORNTON, Colo. — An officer with the Thornton Police Department was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on East 88th Avenue and Dawson Street, according to department officials.

Officer involved traffic accident E.88th Ave. & Dawson St. Minor injuries, expect delays. Traffic Investigators on-scene. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 4, 2017

Investigators say a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer’s vehicle and the officer swerved, hitting the vehicle and a parked vehicle.

The officer was transported with minor injuries. There’s no word on whether anyone else was hurt.